Sage Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.10. 922,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,028. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average of $106.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

