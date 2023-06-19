Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $22,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

CRM stock opened at $211.76 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a PE ratio of 557.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total value of $232,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,286.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 676,400 shares of company stock valued at $141,305,875. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

