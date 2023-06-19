Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lessened by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,953 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 3.2% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in Salesforce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $211.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.04. The company has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $232,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,286.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 676,400 shares of company stock valued at $141,305,875. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

