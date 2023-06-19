Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 5,590 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $37.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

