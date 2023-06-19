Santos FC Fan Token 1-Day Volume Hits $4.53 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $14.23 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for $3.13 or 0.00011607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Santos FC Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Santos FC Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Santos FC Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.