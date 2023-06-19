Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0248 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 51.3% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $33.67 million and $103,562.13 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.05 or 0.06460376 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00042703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00031977 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,377,334,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,356,747,008 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

