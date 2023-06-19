Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

