Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $70.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

