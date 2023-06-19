Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $511,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

