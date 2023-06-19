Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Seanergy Maritime has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

Shares of SHIP opened at $4.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.67. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHIP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 58,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

