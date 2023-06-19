Secret (SIE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.89 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. Secret has a total market cap of $9.89 million and $10,893.26 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00105859 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00032695 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017502 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003727 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 191.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00379261 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $395.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.