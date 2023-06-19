SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SCWX. Barclays dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of SCWX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.29. 168,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,409. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 27,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $184,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 744,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 114,043 shares of company stock worth $928,573. 83.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in SecureWorks by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SecureWorks by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SecureWorks by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

