Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Seneca Foods from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Seneca Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SENEA stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. Seneca Foods has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $324.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seneca Foods

About Seneca Foods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products segments. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

