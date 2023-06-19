Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Seneca Foods from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Seneca Foods Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SENEA stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. Seneca Foods has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $324.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seneca Foods
About Seneca Foods
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products segments. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
Featured Stories
