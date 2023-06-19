Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.5% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $405.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.