Short Interest in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ILLM) Drops By 9.8%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 245,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILLM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on AcuityAds from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AcuityAds from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of AcuityAds stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.71. 13,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,974. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

AcuityAds ( NASDAQ:ILLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. AcuityAds had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns.

