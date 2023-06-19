Short Interest in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Grows By 5.4%

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AMEGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE AME traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $155.91. 1,750,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,996. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.57. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AMEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

