Short Interest in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Grows By 5.4%

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AME traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $155.91. 1,750,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,996. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.57. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

