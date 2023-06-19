Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Decreases By 11.3%

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 8,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AIV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.27. 1,180,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,612. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add, opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

