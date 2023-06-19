Short Interest in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Drops By 11.8%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the May 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 992,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

BHVN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.65. 4,753,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,130. Biohaven has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($2.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

