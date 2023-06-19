Short Interest in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Drops By 11.8%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the May 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 992,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.
Biohaven Price Performance
BHVN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.65. 4,753,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,130. Biohaven has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Biohaven
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
