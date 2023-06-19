Short Interest in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Decreases By 8.5%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,920,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 17,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 348,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in BlackBerry by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 26.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 113,962 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

BB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.10. 4,861,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,544,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

