Short Interest in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Increases By 14.9%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,660,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 12,760,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth $43,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BKD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.06. 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,790. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.26% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKD. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

