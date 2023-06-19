Short Interest in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Drops By 6.2%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Institutional Trading of CAE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 698.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 16.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.69. CAE has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.21 million. CAE had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

(Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.