Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Rises By 5.8%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.0 days.
Carbios SAS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:COOSF remained flat at $42.89 on Monday. 78 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. Carbios SAS has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $44.49.
About Carbios SAS
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carbios SAS (COOSF)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.