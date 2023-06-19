Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Rises By 5.8%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.0 days.

Carbios SAS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COOSF remained flat at $42.89 on Monday. 78 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. Carbios SAS has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $44.49.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

