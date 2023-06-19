Short Interest in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Decreases By 7.8%

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

CMTG traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,463. The company has a quick ratio of 44.98, a current ratio of 44.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 39.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

