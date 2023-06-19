Short Interest in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expands By 9.3%

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 969,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 14,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $265,482.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,093.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth about $18,605,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 447,275 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 26.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,525,000 after purchasing an additional 392,572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,485,000 after buying an additional 245,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 16.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,680,000 after buying an additional 196,087 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Compass Diversified stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.44. 273,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,972. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.74. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $542.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.55 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.89%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

