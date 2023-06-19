Short Interest in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Declines By 11.5%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GGLS traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $20.18. 12,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,424. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 8.65% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

