Short Interest in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Declines By 11.2%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,280,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 18,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DoorDash Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,658,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,358. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $7,886,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $613,423.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $7,886,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 975,940 shares of company stock valued at $63,299,114. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.48.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

