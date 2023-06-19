Short Interest in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Declines By 5.7%

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Embark Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMBKW traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. 54,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,857. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Embark Technology has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embark Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,342 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.