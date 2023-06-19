Short Interest in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Declines By 8.4%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,370,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 14,600,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig acquired 20,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 312,816 shares in the company, valued at $394,148.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,140. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ESPR traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,991,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,466. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.15. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ESPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.