Short Interest in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Increases By 5.2%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 883,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $6.54. 350,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.36.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 257.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several brokerages have recently commented on EYPT. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

