Short Interest in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Drops By 9.7%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSM. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,098,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,057,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 967,000 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 573,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 1,745,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,353,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE FSM traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.32. 4,655,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $175.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

