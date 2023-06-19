Short Interest in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Decreases By 10.7%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the May 15th total of 542,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the third quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Fuel Tech stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,353. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FTEK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

