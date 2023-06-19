Short Interest in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Drops By 7.2%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genasys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the first quarter worth $35,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genasys during the first quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genasys by 15,270.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the first quarter worth $89,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys Stock Up 3.7 %

GNSS traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,454. Genasys has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Genasys had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Genasys will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

