Short Interest in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Rises By 5.4%

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNFT. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Genfit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genfit in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Genfit from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get Genfit alerts:

Genfit Stock Performance

GNFT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.57. 19,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. Genfit has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genfit

Genfit Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genfit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genfit by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Genfit by 1,992.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Genfit by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genfit by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.