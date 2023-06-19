Short Interest in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Rises By 5.4%

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNFT. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Genfit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genfit in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Genfit from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
GNFT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.57. 19,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. Genfit has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.05.
Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.
