Short Interest in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Expands By 9.2%

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GOF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 324,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,415. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.98%.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

