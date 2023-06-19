Short Interest in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Decreases By 10.3%

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,389 shares of company stock worth $1,488,535 over the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 366,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,098,000 after acquiring an additional 173,663 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 955,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,557,000 after acquiring an additional 203,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.3 %
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.