Short Interest in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Decreases By 10.3%

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,389 shares of company stock worth $1,488,535 over the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 366,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,098,000 after acquiring an additional 173,663 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 955,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,557,000 after acquiring an additional 203,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.3 %

Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.48. 652,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,454. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.04. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

