Short Interest in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Decreases By 10.3%

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,389 shares of company stock worth $1,488,535 over the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 366,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,098,000 after acquiring an additional 173,663 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 955,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,557,000 after acquiring an additional 203,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.3 %

Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.48. 652,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,454. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.04. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.