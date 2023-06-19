Short Interest in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Declines By 10.5%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 450,100 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 182,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houston American Energy

In other Houston American Energy news, Director James A. Schoonover bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $33,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,736.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUSA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Houston American Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUSA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houston American Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Houston American Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

HUSA stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 63,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,351. Houston American Energy has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

