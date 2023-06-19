Short Interest in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Decreases By 10.4%

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 417,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on III shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Information Services Group Trading Up 10.0 %

Information Services Group stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $283.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Information Services Group Increases Dividend

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 38.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Stories

