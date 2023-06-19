Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Decreases By 6.9%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Trading Up 3.7 %

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 million, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 9.03%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is 307.72%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

