Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Grows By 5.3%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Leafly Trading Down 4.7 %

LFLYW stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Leafly has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leafly

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leafly by 701.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 220,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 192,837 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Leafly by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,329,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 164,696 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Leafly by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37,196 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Leafly by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates an online cannabis information resource for medical marijuana patients and seasoned consumers. The company's platform provides information on cannabis flowers, topicals, edibles, concentrates, and other products; medical dispensaries, recreational stores, and doctors; and strains.

