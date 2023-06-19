Short Interest in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Grows By 8.5%

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Leidos Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE LDOS traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.89. 2,761,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,647. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.63.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

