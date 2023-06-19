Short Interest in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Rises By 6.2%

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Buckle Trading Down 0.2 %

BKE stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $33.98. 820,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,503. Buckle has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Buckle had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKE. UBS Group began coverage on Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 167.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after buying an additional 655,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Buckle by 3,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 576,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 559,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 381,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 342,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Buckle by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 322,018 shares in the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.