Short Interest in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Declines By 12.6%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,430,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 23,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,737,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,499,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $266.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

