Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.56.

A number of research firms have commented on SMMNY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($76.13) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $31.92.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.