Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.53.
SBNY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
SBNY stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47.
Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.
