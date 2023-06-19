Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.53.

SBNY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Signature Bank Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,941,000 after buying an additional 980,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,496,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,309,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Signature Bank by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

