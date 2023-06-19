Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

TSLX has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.86.

TSLX stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $17,135,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 577,842 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,605,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 775,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 331,500 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

