Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 8001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Small Pharma Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$20.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.82.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

