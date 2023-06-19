Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.