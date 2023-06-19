Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 16,345 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 1.1 %

Unilever Dividend Announcement

UL opened at $51.93 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.