Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,367 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 6.2% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Western Digital by 10.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 4.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Western Digital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WDC opened at $40.47 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Further Reading

