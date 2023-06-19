Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,543,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Carter’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,684,000 after buying an additional 88,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Carter’s by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,791,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,409,000 after buying an additional 103,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,478,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,282,000 after buying an additional 116,851 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s stock opened at $69.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.36.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

